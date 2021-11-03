Safety tips for heating your home this winter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the temperatures drop and winter is right around the corner, local fire departments warn people of potential dangers when trying to heat your home.

“We definitely want to emphasize using a 3-foot radius around any space heater. If we’re using electric space heaters remember to plug them directly into an outlet. Do not use extension cords or anything like that. Definitely directly into the wall outlet,” said Lt. David Hodges, with the Charleston Fire Department.

A fire broke out in Charleston just after 6 p.m. Tuesday night where fire crews found a propane space heater in the home. That fire is still under investigation, but they urge the public to steer clear of this method.

“If the heater is not made for indoor purposes, for instance, one of the common things you see is people using propane heaters inside their homes, they’re not intended for that, so ya know, outdoor applications. Maybe a garage of a well-ventilated area but we definitely don’t need to be bringing these propane cylinders into homes,” added Hodges.

If you’re having trouble with whatever you use to heat your home, fire officials say get it checked out by a professional.

“If you’re firing up your furnaces for the first time, you definitely need to if you’re having any problems identify those. Maybe reach out to a technician if you just need it inspected, but we definitely need to err on the side of caution with that,” said Hodges.

