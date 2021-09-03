Saint Albans brothers to run ’13 laps for the 13 fallen’

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — It’s been a week since 13 U.S. service members were killed in an attack in Afghanistan while helping with evacuations.

They came from all walks of life, in all colors, and from all over the U.S.

Espinoza, Sanchez, Schmitz, Soviak are some of their surnames.

The one thing they shared in common was their service to the U.S. and now, their tragic death at the Kabul airport by a suicide bomber.

As the country remembers their sacrifice, two boys from Saint Albans also plan to honor them.

“I want them to know that we appreciate their sons, their daughters, their moms,” said Rebecca McKitrick.

McKitrick’s two eldest sons,11-year-old Collin Henson and 12-year-old Michael Henson plan to run 13 laps for the 13 men and women while carrying a U.S., Marine, Navy, and Army flag.

“I always wanted to be an army soldier because my grandfather and my great-grandfather were,” said Michael Henson.

Both boys say they want the families of the service members to know they won’t be forgotten.

“I think it’s just plain awful that these men and women are dying for us,” he said.

The boys are inviting eleven of their friends from Hayes Middle School to run alongside them, and they’re asking the public to come to watch them on Saturday, September 11th at 10 a.m. at the Saint Albans High School track field.

Collin Henson says he’ll feel tired after running, but he’ll also feel proud.

Across the country, bars are reserving tables and leaving out 13 beers for the fallen service members.

West Virginia Power even reserved 13 seats for them this last weekend.

The boys will also be asking for donations that Saturday which they say will go to the Donel C. Kinnard Veterans Cemetary in Dunbar.

