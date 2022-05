ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The St. Albans Area VFW and American Legion joined together this morning to honor fallen service members.

This Memorial Day observance was held at the Cunningham Memorial Park.

Several wreaths were laid in honor of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The service included groups from the CFW, CFW Auxiliary, American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and POW/MIA.