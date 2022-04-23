SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A Saint Albans mother has been charged with child neglect after officials were dispatched for an alleged drug overdose.

Saint Albans police were called to MacCorkle Avenue around 12:30pm where they found a 33-year-old man unresponsive in a car. The man regained consciousness after officials gave him two doses of Narcan and he was then transported to the hospital.

Police said Tabitha Slater, the mother of a four-month-old, had her baby in the car when the man overdosed and was arrested and charged.

Slater will be arraigned by a Kanawha County Magistrate Saturday evening and there will be a warrant charging the 33-year-old man with child neglect.

This is an ongoing investigation.