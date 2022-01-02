Saint Albans police looking for man allegedly seen stealing $400 worth of whiskey on New Year’s Day

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Saint Albans police say they are looking for a man allegedly seen stealing $400 worth of Jack Daniel’s whiskey from a local Walgreens.

Police say at around 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a man was seen on security cameras stealing the whiskey and leaving the store.

They say he left in a black, mid-size SUV.

The Saint Albans Police Department urges anyone with information on the man to call Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or to call 304-727-2251.