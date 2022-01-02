Saint Albans police looking for man allegedly seen stealing $400 worth of whiskey on New Year’s Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: The Saint Albans Police Department

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Saint Albans police say they are looking for a man allegedly seen stealing $400 worth of Jack Daniel’s whiskey from a local Walgreens.

Police say at around 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a man was seen on security cameras stealing the whiskey and leaving the store.

They say he left in a black, mid-size SUV.

The Saint Albans Police Department urges anyone with information on the man to call Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or to call 304-727-2251.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS