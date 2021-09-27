Salango: “It started as an innocent pizza party and it ended in chaos”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The quiet community of South Hills in Charleston had a few extra guests on Saturday night. A party involving teens and alcohol got a little out of control at a Kanawha County Commissioner’s home.

Commissioner Ben Salango says he bought nine pizzas, and built a fire for his 14-year-old son and 30 of his friends to watch the Mountaineers game at their home, but the party quickly quadrupled in size.

“It started as an innocent pizza party and it ended in chaos quite frankly,” said Salango.

Salango says social media played a large part in this evening going south. “Once they started snapping their location and a bunch of other kids arrived, it turned into something completely different. And even though we were careful about locking up the alcohol. We didn’t want anyone to have access to the alcohol we had in the house; kids brought it in.”

What was 30 teens, quickly became 150 in a matter of an hour, with many of them bringing alcohol in their backpacks. “And we’ve cooperated with authorities. You know I’ve provided them with surveillance video from the house so they can see exactly what happened,” added Salango.

The Charleston Police Department didn’t share location or names but Lieutenant Tony L. Hazelett says, “We are doing an investigative review of a party involving juveniles.”

Salango and his family were grateful authorities arrived at his home when they did. “They didn’t even know who we were. They had never met me, I didn’t know them. They didn’t know my son, my son didn’t know them. You know thankfully the police showed up. And helped us break this thing up and get these kids home safely.”

One teen was taken to the hospital for alcohol poisoning and another hurt their wrist trying to flee from police. No other injuries that we know of were reported.

