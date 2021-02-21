Salt Rock Elementary to remain closed as Cabell County School reopens Monday morning

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Most Cabell County Schools will reopen most schools on a regular schedule Monday, Feb. 22, after nearly a week of delays and closings related to weather.

Cabell County School officials say Salt Rock Elementary is the only school that will not open on Monday due to lack of power from over last week. Power has since been restored and maintenance crews will be working to ensure all systems are functioning properly and the building is sufficiently heated to begin classes on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Some bus routes still remain impassable for school buses, so bus drivers will decide what portions of their routes are safe to travel. Parents should also monitor their students at bus stops to ensure the bus is able to pick them up in a timely manner. If a bus is unable to pick up a student, an absence will not be counted against that student.

The Transportation Department is compiling a list of bus routes that will not be operating on Monday. The list is here and will be updated Sunday evening.

For any questions about a particular bus route, contact the Transportation Department Monday morning at (304) 733-3015.