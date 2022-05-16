CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two ARPA grant applications were approved at tonight’s Charleston City Council meeting.

The two approved were The Salvation Army, which received $275,569, and the Kanawha County Public Library, which received $49,040.

The Salvation Army says they will use the money to supply a food pantry that gives food to people who cannot afford it, commodity food items once a month, supplemental food to those 60 years old or older and food boxes to go.

They say it will also be used to continue the Emergency Social Services program to help with rent and utility needs. It will also help with providing supplemental income for the social services director and other social services staff and caseworkers.

The Kanawha County Public Library says they will use their money to buy laptops for those to use who do not have one. It will also be used for 3D printers and Cricut cutting machines for STEM programs.

A “Charlie Cart” will also be purchased. They say it is an, “all-in-one, hands-on food educational tool.”