Salvation Army gives back to school supplies to local teachers

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Every year, teachers help provide students with school supplies at the start of the back-to-school season. This year, the salvation army took it upon themselves to help the teachers.

For the first time in Huntington’s Salvation Army history, teachers were given the opportunity to come out and grab items like books, pencils, and supplies all completely free.

“We were getting ready to go out and make our list of supplies that we need for this year and get everything. And in the past years we’ve had to spend our own money. And then this year we’re going to have to buy everything all over again because we don’t want to do any cross contamination,” says Crystal Weir, a Kindergarten Assistant at Southside Elementary.

Crayons, book bags, and paper, were just a few more supplies teachers picked up at the event.

And one item that a few teachers targeted is hand sanitizer. With students being back in the classroom, teachers say sanitation items are essential.

The Salvation Army says they think events like this really benefit teachers in giving them free access to supplies that meet their specific need.

“The teachers really know the need of the children and see the need. We had a teacher come in this morning and a lot of supplies are shared now so we thought it was important to allow them to come in and get the supplies because they know what they need,” says Jaclyn Johnson, the Core Mission Associate for the Salvation Army in Huntington.

The organization says this is an event they hope to do annually just to help out.

