Salvation Army hosts drive-thru fish fry

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Salvation Army location in Huntington, West Virginia distributed unique meals on Saturday.

The local non-profit received a large food donation from the Facing Hunger Foodbank, enough to serve more than 500 meals. The donation included fish and french fries. When brainstorming ideas on how to use the food, the volunteers came up with a fun event that could benefit those in need in the downtown area.

We thought we would show our neighbors how much we love them. Normally what we do Monday through Friday, we pass out food boxes. They’re 30-day food boxes. Because we had this, we said ‘let’s just do a fun event and let’s do a fish fry just to have that one meal and kind of change it up for us.’ Liz Blusiewicz, Salvation Army Lieutenant

While still abiding by social distance guidelines, the volunteers decided to use their parking lot as a drive-thru. Several volunteers prepared the meals while other delivered them straight to the vehicles.



Salvation Army volunteers distributed more than 500 meals on Saturday. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

Those without vehicles were also welcomed with open arms, but still remained 6-feet apart. Several rode bikes and walked through to receive their free meals.

To continue to stay safe, all the volunteers wore masks and gloves while handling the food. The drive-thru system, while convenient, was designed to continue social distancing while still serving a need in the community.

We’re practicing our social distancing, asking everyone to stay in your car and it’s that drive-thru. Again, we want to keep everybody safe, but we want them to know that they’re loved. Liz Blusiewicz, Salvation Army Lieutenant

While the fish fry only lasted two hours on Saturday, Lieutenant Liz Blusiewicz says the Salvation Army is hoping to bring more events like this to the Huntington community. For more event dates from the Huntington Salvation Army, click here.

