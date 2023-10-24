CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The time is coming where we hear those bells ringing outside during the Christmas season!

The Salvation Army is known for their Red Kettle donation campaigns, but they need people to help make the tradition possible this year.

There will be two hiring events for anyone interested in working the campaigns in the Kanawha-Putnam or Logan County areas. the first is on Oct. 30, 2023 at the Salvation Army on Tennessee Avenue in Charleston at 10 a.m. The second is on Nov. 3, 2023 at the Salvation Army Office at the Logan Church of Nazarene, also at 10 a.m.

All applicants will need to bring two forms of ID to the hiring events.