HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Salvation army is serving hot Thanksgiving dinners a couple days early to help their neighbors in need.

The Salvation Army says 500 to-go meals will be available at their location at 1227 3rd Street in Huntington. The organization and volunteers will begin packing up the dinners around 3 p.m. and will begin serving off the Canteen around 5:30 p.m. tonight, Nov. 22, 2022.

“The need is great in Huntington, and the Salvation Army wants to make sure anyone who wants a hot meal receives one this Thanksgiving,” organizers said.

Organizers say Cabell-Huntington Hospital helped to cook the sides and Bare Arms’ Bombshells Burgers & BBQ smoked the turkeys.