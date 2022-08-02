SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say the Salvation Army is hosting a cooling center tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Officials say the heat index values for Wednesday are expected to reach as high as 102 degrees, and the Salvation Army’s lobby at their 1001 9th Street location in Portsmouth will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for anyone who needs to get out of the heat.

According to the Scioto County Emergency Management officials, the Community Action Organization will also have their hygiene trailer at the Salvation Army during those same hours for anyone needing to do laundry or take a shower.