Salvation Army to open warming station in Portsmouth

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Salvation Army in Portsmouth will open their warming station in Portsmouth, Ohio on Thursday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Jan. 29, at 8:30 p.m.

Scioto County Emergency Management officials say the warming stations will open due to cold weather predicted in the area.

Officials say anyone who wants to get out of the cold is welcome to spend the night.

The warming station is located on 1001 9th Street in Portsmouth, Ohio.

