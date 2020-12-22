Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope gets early Christmas gift

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope Program just received a generous gift from Kentucky Power.

Officials with the power company said the $60,000 was provided by American Electric Power Foundation and Kentucky Power.

The Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope program provides social services and focuses on breaking the bonds of generational poverty. They help provide tools and case management to help families to help gain economic stability.

“The Salvation Army is constantly seeking the best ways to serve our community…We believe that in tandem to our shelter, Pathway of Hope is the next step. We look forward to helping the people of Ashland with this grant.” Major Dean Moretz, Salvation Army Corps Officer, Northeast Kentucky Corps

AEP says the American Electric Power Foundation’s goal is to improve lives through education in science, technology, engineering, math and the environment and by providing emergency shelter, affordable housing and food. The foundation is funded through AEP’s utility operating companies.

“Kentucky Power is proud to support the mission of the Salvation Army through this foundation award. The Pathway of Hope program seeks to move people from poverty to stability and is great asset to our community.” Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and chief operating officer