JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – School leaders in Jackson County, West Virginia are praising students after their quick action led to a gun being confiscated on a school bus Wednesday.

Students in Ripley put their school shooting training to the test.

The Sandy Hook Promise is an effort to encourage and educate students against gun violence. In Jackson County, schools have trained students about the importance of standing up and speaking out if they see something wrong which, ultimately, saved a life Wednesday.

In 2012, 26 lives were lost at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Since then, students in Jackson County have been trained on the Sandy Hook Promise. On Wednesday, that training paid off.

“It’s gratifying to know they certainly weren’t bashful about letting us know,” Blaine Hess, Superintendent of Jackson County Schools said.

The training encourages and helps students build relationships with adults so they’re comfortable telling them about situations that don’t seem right. It’s not just about gun violence – it’s about bullying, self-harm and social media.

“We want our kids to know that there’s a difference between right and wrong and that when they recognize that something is wrong to take a stand, however, we never want their safety compromised,” Susan Jones, Middle School Counselor said.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old student brought a gun on a school bus with intent to harm, or even kill, someone. Thankfully, students didn’t keep their mouth shut about it.

“Not only did a young man inform the bus driver we had students that were texting their parents some of which were school employees of the situation of what was happening,” Blaine said.

Thursday staff began thinking of ways to improve their programs to try to prevent this from happening again, and also keeping a closer eye in what’s brought in the school.

“This morning, very early before school, started to try to be proactive. We didn’t think there were any future threats or ongoing threats at Ripley Middle, but I know that the principal and the local chief of police reached out to some other agencies, and we had some K-9 unit go through the school before anything got there.”

Middle School Counselor Susan Jones says she’s been busy yesterday and today seeing students. She says students are mostly trying to process what happened but hopes they can move past this going forward.

The principal at Ripley Middle school did meet with each grade level to reassure students that they did exactly what they were trained to do and it helped avoid a horrible tragedy.