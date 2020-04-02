Sanitation concerns arise during COVID-19 crisis

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the COVID-19 toilet paper surge, many are using alternatives to flush down their toilet.

The Charleston Sanitary Board said they’ve seen an uptick in things like gloves and convenience wipes in their sewage system.

“We tell folks no wipes in the pipes. These products are labeled as flushable but they do cause detrimental damage to your home plumbing system. So, you want to put those things in the trash as opposed to flushing them down the toilet.” explained Tim Haapala of CSB.

This has been an ongoing problem, but the board said it has only gotten worse as the COVID-19 crisis continues. Flushing anything other than toilet paper risks clogging your plumbing system as well as the sewage stations.

CSB said they anticipate seeing a significant increase in these non-disposable items over the coming months.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories