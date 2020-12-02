Santa Claus is visiting the South Charleston Public Library

Local News

by: Virgil Hatfield, Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Santa Claus is visiting the South Charleston Public Library this Holiday season!

Officials with the SCPL is hosting “Safe Santa Drive-Up Visits” and are making arrangements for a safe “pandemic -style” visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

From Tuesday, Dec. 1 to Thursday, Dec. 10, the library will distribute Christmas craft kits, so boys and girls can write letters to Santa.

On Friday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 pm, Santa and his elves will be at the library drive-up window, collecting letters.

Officials say this event is free and no registration is required.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS