KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Santa Claus is visiting the South Charleston Public Library this Holiday season!
Officials with the SCPL is hosting “Safe Santa Drive-Up Visits” and are making arrangements for a safe “pandemic -style” visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
From Tuesday, Dec. 1 to Thursday, Dec. 10, the library will distribute Christmas craft kits, so boys and girls can write letters to Santa.
On Friday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 pm, Santa and his elves will be at the library drive-up window, collecting letters.
Officials say this event is free and no registration is required.
