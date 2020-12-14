Santa Claus is coming to Hurricane

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Beginning tonight, Santa will tour the neighborhoods of Hurricane to visit all the good boys and girls.

The schedule posted below is an estimated time Santa hopes to be in your neighborhood. You can track him at Hurricane Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page by clicking on the tracking link.

Dec. 14 Dec. 15 Dec. 16 Dec. 17 Dec. 18 6 p.m. Fire Station Fire Station Fire Station Fire Station Make 6:15 p.m. Clarmor Drive Putnam Ave./Lynn St. Dudding/Rhoda Irene Circle up 6:30 p.m. Lexington Estates Vaturia Dr./ Washington Ave. High School Ave. Overlook Drive day 6:45 p.m. Kelly’s Cove Henderson Ave./Hayslette Hurricane Ave. Hickory Mills 7 p.m. Pendleton Place Centralia/Wallace Circle Ave. Moss Creek 7:15 p.m. Market Street Diamond/Emerald/Sapphire Belvue Dr. ========== 7:30 p.m. AdaDell/Lakeview Prado Drive East Lynn/ Putnam Ave. Sunnybrook 7:45 p.m. Melrose Dr. Victorian Place ========== ========== 8 p.m. Caroline Dr. Western Hills Bloomingdale Farmington 8:15 p.m. Catherine/Adams Nicole Drive ============ Teays Meadows 8:30 p.m. Taylor/Tanner Linda Street =========== Southbrooke 8:45p.m. Ariel Pointe Masa Manor/Rosewood Morning Road/Doris St. ========== 9 p.m. Fire Station Fire Station Fire Station Fire Station