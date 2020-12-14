Nominate a Remarkable Woman

Santa Claus is coming to Hurricane

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Beginning tonight, Santa will tour the neighborhoods of Hurricane to visit all the good boys and girls.

The schedule posted below is an estimated time Santa hopes to be in your neighborhood. You can track him at Hurricane Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page by clicking on the tracking link.

Dec. 14Dec. 15Dec. 16Dec. 17Dec. 18
6 p.m.Fire StationFire StationFire StationFire StationMake
6:15 p.m.Clarmor DrivePutnam Ave./Lynn St.Dudding/RhodaIrene Circleup
6:30 p.m.Lexington EstatesVaturia Dr./ Washington Ave.High School Ave.Overlook Driveday
6:45 p.m.Kelly’s CoveHenderson Ave./HaysletteHurricane Ave.Hickory Mills
7 p.m.Pendleton PlaceCentralia/WallaceCircle Ave.Moss Creek
7:15 p.m.Market StreetDiamond/Emerald/SapphireBelvue Dr.==========
7:30 p.m.AdaDell/LakeviewPrado DriveEast Lynn/ Putnam Ave.Sunnybrook
7:45 p.m.Melrose Dr.Victorian Place====================
8 p.m.Caroline Dr.Western HillsBloomingdaleFarmington
8:15 p.m.Catherine/AdamsNicole Drive============Teays Meadows
8:30 p.m.Taylor/TannerLinda Street===========Southbrooke
8:45p.m.Ariel PointeMasa Manor/RosewoodMorning Road/Doris St.==========
9 p.m.Fire StationFire StationFire StationFire Station

