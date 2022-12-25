POCA, WV (WOWK) — No injuries were reported in a Christmas Eve fire that destroyed an apartment.

Poca Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News the quick and aggressive action from crews on the scene kept the fire from spreading to the other two apartments in the complex.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of State Route 62 (Charleston Road) and Heizer Creek Road. Both roads were closed in the area while crews battled the fire.

Putnam County Dispatchers say volunteer fire departments from Poca, Eleanor, Bancroft and Nitro all responded along with Putnam County EMS.

There was no word on the cause of the fire Saturday night.