‘Save our jobs!’: Labor groups protest outside WV Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Labor unions across West Virginia rallied outside the West Virginia State Capitol, trying to make their voices heard by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about crucial jobs in their state.
On Tuesday, protesters chanted outside the Governor’s Mansion in Charleston in protest of the closing of the Viatris Pharmaceutical facility (former Mylan facility) in Morgantown, which provides more than 1,500 jobs to West Virginia. It is now closing in July.
Jonathan Wilson with United Steelworks, District 6, organized Tuesday’s event and said two resolutions were passed. Now they want them off the governor’s desk ‘and pushed out.’ He says these resolutions were to create a task force that would ask the federal government to give them money.
“We’re talking 1,500 jobs. Ultimately, when this is all said and done, we’re talking about 2,500 to 3,000 jobs, so it’s gonna have a huge impact on our economy,” said Wilson. “It’s not just Morgantown. I mean we have Marion, Preston, Harrison — it reaches out further. When you take that out, what you’re doing is killing the economy.”
