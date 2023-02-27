HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s annual HerdCon is right around the corner, and this year, two Marshall alumni will be bringing a live version of their internationally known podcast to the event, according to university officials.

According to the university, hosts of “Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine,” Justin and Dr. Sydnee McElroy, will be featured guests at this year’s HerdCon, kicking off the event at 1 p.m. Friday, March 24. University officials say tickets for the event are free, but limited, and a livestream will be available for those who can not attend. The link for the livestream will be available on the HerdCon website.

According to Marshall University, the husband and wife duo began their Sawbones podcast in 2013 to give “a lighthearted, comedic and educational view” of some now-debunked medical practices throughout history. Justin McElroy also hosts the podcast “My Brother, My Brother and Me” with his brothers Travis and Griffin McElroy.

The McElroys both grew up in Huntington and attended Marshall University, and are active in supporting community organizations such as Harmony House, the Huntington Children’s Museum and HART in the Park.

“We are honored and thrilled to be able to include Justin and Sydnee in this year’s HerdCon celebration. They are an inspirational force in our community,” said Michelle Alford with Marshall Libraries. “Their generosity and support for local organizations like Harmony House bring such a positive energy and image to Huntington and the surrounding area, and we are so proud of their accomplishments as natives of the area and [graduates of] Marshall University.”

HerdCon kicks off Friday, March 24, and runs through Saturday, March 25. The pop culture convention, hosted by the University Libraries is free for all ages and will feature a variety of exhibits, panels, vendors and games for attendees. A full schedule of the 2023 event will be available at a later time on the HerdCon website.