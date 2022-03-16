CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a partnership between Suddenlink and Discovery, Inc., students’ experience picking out a dress can mirror the hit TLC show, “Say Yes to the Dress.”

“Say Yes to the Prom” is an event where students can have their prom dress shopping experience on the red carpet.

Officials from Suddenlink say the Suddenlink location at the Kanawha Mall in Charleston will have dresses provided by Macy’s that students can choose from.

Along with the dresses, there will be a dressing room area, photo opportunities and more, according to a press release.

The event will take place on Mar. 19 and Mar. 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dresses will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students are eligible for one dress each and will need to present their student ID