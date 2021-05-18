SCAM ALERT: If you receive one of these calls, think twice!

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—If you receive a phone call saying that one of your family members has been in a crash, is under arrest and needs money to post bail, think twice about handing over any money.
According to a SCAM ALERT put out by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, this is just the latest in a series of schemes designed to play on people’s panic and take their money.
Always verify information from a reputable source before giving money, credit card numbers, account information, or passwords to anyone over the phone. If you are unsure whether a call is legitimate, call your local authorities.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.