SCAM ALERT: If you receive one of these calls, think twice!

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—If you receive a phone call saying that one of your family members has been in a crash, is under arrest and needs money to post bail, think twice about handing over any money.

According to a SCAM ALERT put out by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, this is just the latest in a series of schemes designed to play on people’s panic and take their money.

Always verify information from a reputable source before giving money, credit card numbers, account information, or passwords to anyone over the phone. If you are unsure whether a call is legitimate, call your local authorities.