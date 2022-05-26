HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Huntington Police Department is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam involving the impersonation of officers.

HPD says that last month, an individual claiming to be Deputy Martin Rodgers with the police department called residents and told them they had failed to respond to a subpoena.

They also said that earlier this week, an individual called a Huntington resident and claimed to be Officer Jones Anderson. In all of these incidents, the caller tried to obtain personal information, including bank account numbers, from residents.

HPD says that law enforcement will never ask for money or payments over the phone. Anyone who receives a call like those described above should call the Huntington Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 304-696-4470 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

The police department also provided the following tips to keep personal information secure: