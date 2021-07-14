SCAM ALERT: Scammers impersonate local healthcare centers to gather patient information

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — FamilyCare Health Centers wants to warn patients of a potential scam.

According to the FamilyCare Health Centers Facebook page, patients have received phone calls disguised as FamilyCare’s official phone numbers, offering medication for free and soliciting patient’s health information over the phone.

FamilyCare officials say that if you receive a call similar to this to disconnect the call and to call your provider’s office to determine if this was an official phone call.