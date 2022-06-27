KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A scam call telling people they missed jury duty and they need to pay up or go to jail has been reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the caller is saying they are a deputy or a prosecuting attorney. They are telling people they missed jury duty and are in contempt of court. Then, they will say you must pay a fine to not go to jail.

Deputies say the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office or the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney won’t ask for money over the phone. They say they also won’t ask for money to be transferred to any other account, gift or credit card.

They say if you are unsure about the legitimacy of a call, to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0200