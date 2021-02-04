Scam callers pose as local fire department

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – The Prestonsburg Fire Department is warning area residents of a scam involving fake calls from them.
Officials with the department say they were notified someone is calling “on behalf” of the PFD asking for donations to the department. The PFD says they are not doing any type of solicitation for for donations and ask residents not to give any of their information to anyone calling that claims to represent the department.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.