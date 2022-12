VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter.

Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials.

(Photo courtesy of Vienna PD)

(Photo courtesy of Vienna PD)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they got a scam letter. Residents should not respond to the letter, police say.

Vienna PD can be reached at (304) 295-8563.