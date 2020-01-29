Scheduled road repairs may cause traffic backups from I-64 into downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK, AP) – Be ready for some traffic backups on eastbound I-64 going into downtown Charleston this morning and throughout the rest of the week.

The eastbound slow lane approaching the Big Blue Bridge closed starting at 10:00 a.m. for road repairs and is set to reopen at 3 p.m. this afternoon. The same closure will be in effect through Friday, with more closures through the weekend.

The eastbound middle and left lanes will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. until Sunday at noon. The road’s exit and entrance ramps will remain open. Officials are asking drivers to remain alert on the bridge and watch for construction workers

That 10 a.m. start time should allow most commuters to escape the lane closures. The work is needed to make repairs to the bridge deck. Emergency repairs late last week caused major delays.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories