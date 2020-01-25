Scheduled water outage in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The water service for the Sweeneysburg area from 701 Sweeneysburg Road to the end of the system at Spruce Mountain Road, including all side streets, will be temporarily interrupted Monday, January 27th.

Conditions indicate there is a chance the water may be contaminated. Water quality testing has not occurred yet to confirm or deny contamination.

A boil water advisory will be in effect following the outage.

Beckley Water crews are working to reestablish normal conditions. Beckley Water will inform customers when you no longer need to boil your water.

For more information, please contact Beckley Water Company customer service at 304-255-5121 or 304-763-2691. General guidelines on ways to lessen the health risk are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline 1-800-426-4791.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses).