HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two student cancer survivors were awarded the Dr. Cheryl L. Cook and Jonathan Ferguson Scholarship.

The $1,000 annual scholarship is given to past or present patients of the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital Pediatric Oncology Program, according to a press release.

It says the students have shown their academic abilities, even while battling a challenging diagnosis.

One recipient, Laykin Hayes, says this scholarship can help them in pursuing their dreams.

“[The scholarship] helps us decide what we want to do with the future and university isn’t cheap. I’m sure we can all agree on that so it just helps a lot in helping to pursue that dream,” Hayes says.

The scholarship was started by Dr. Cook in honor of her husband, Jon Ferguson, who died from Lymphoma and Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.