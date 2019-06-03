School board settles with student over bullying incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A Kanawha County school board has settled with a student after a 2017 bullying incident resulted with her losing two front teeth.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the student received roughly $27,500 from the Kanawha County Board of Education on Friday.

According to the complaint, the girl was sitting in the front of the bus on her way to an after-school program when another student attempted to lift her up by pulling on her backpack. The complaint then says a separate student slammed the girl’s head into a bus window, which broke two of the girl’s front two teeth.

The family’s attorney says the elementary school did not properly protect the girl from further bullying.

