School bus delivers Christmas gifts to children

Local News

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Thursday school buses from Mary C. Snow Elementary in Charleston, WV were loaded with gifts and food.

School leaders joined with bus drivers to deliver the meal boxes and gifts to the students.

Through a project called the Dream Tree and help from sponsors more than 350 students will get a gift.

Those involved said it is rewarding to be able to spread a little joy during a tough time.

“It is so exciting to finally see it come to pass,” said Chelsey Cosby, a counselor at Mary C. Snow. “We’ve been planning it for a while. It is a little different because the kids aren’t here in school with us. So we had to do things differently. Everybody had to come together and work together to make sure our kids still had an awesome Christmas.”

