UPDATE(1:03 p.m. on Sunday, May 1): The Superintendent for Floyd County Schools, Anna Shepherd, sent out a press release regarding the fire at a bus garage for Floyd County Schools.

She says the building and buses were damaged but the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire, according to a press release.

She says they will announce whether or not schools will be closed tomorrow as soon as possible.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A school bus garage in Floyd County caught on fire yesterday, April 30.

This happened on KY-122 in Martin at the Floyd County School Bus Garage, according to the Martin Fire Department.

The Martin FD posted on Facebook about the fire just before 11:30 p.m.

The Martin Fire Department, Left Beaver FD, Maytown VFD and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.