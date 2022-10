SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning.

According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston.

Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was injured.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates if new information becomes available.