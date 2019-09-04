School bus involved in crash in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A school bus carrying students was involved in a multiple-vehicle accident this morning. The crash was reported at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Septemeber 4, 2019, near Jefferson Road and the Kanawha Turnpike.

Kanawha County Dispatchers confirm that there were students on the bus during the crash, but that there are no injuries. WOWK 13 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.