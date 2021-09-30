School bus involved in crash in Sissonville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK)—At around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday morning a school bus was involved in a traffic accident.

According to Briana Warner from Kanawha County Schools, the bus was rear-ended, and there were about 10 students on board at the time of the accident. Warner said that EMS checked out the students, which is normal protocol.

No injuries were reported. The scene has since been cleared, and the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office responded.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS