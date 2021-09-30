School bus involved in crash in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK)—At around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday morning a school bus was involved in a traffic accident.

According to Briana Warner from Kanawha County Schools, the bus was rear-ended, and there were about 10 students on board at the time of the accident. Warner said that EMS checked out the students, which is normal protocol.

No injuries were reported. The scene has since been cleared, and the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office responded.