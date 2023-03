HAROLD, KY (WOWK) – A Floyd County school bus was involved in a minor crash this afternoon.

According to Floyd County dispatchers, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of US 23 and KY 979 over the Harold Bridge.

Dispatchers say a school bus and another vehicle were involved in the crash, but there is no word at this time on how the crash happened.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported and the crash was considered minor.