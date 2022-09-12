UPDATE (10:56 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12): A spokesperson for Wayne County Schools (WCS) says that the bus was taking students to Ft. Gay PK-8 and Tolsia High School when it struck the power pole.

Six students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WCS.

WCS also says that the accident caused Ft. Gay PK-8 and Dunlow Elementary School to lose power. Both were dismissed at 8:30 a.m. They say that the electric company is working to replace the pole and that both schools will operate normally on Tuesday.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A school bus with children aboard crashed into a power pole Monday morning.

Wayne County dispatch says that a Wayne County school bus hit the pole at around 8:11 a.m. on Mill Creek Rd. at Rt. 52 near Fort Gay.

Dispatch said that nobody sustained life-threatening injuries, but no other information was given.

West Virginia State Police, Wayne County deputies, and the Pritchard and Dunlow Fire Departments are on the scene.

