School districts in West Virginia issue statements on ‘nationwide generic threats’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Law enforcement officials have made local school districts aware of nationwide generic threats on social media.

According to Cabell County Schools, the West Virginia Fusion Center told CCS officials about a TikTok trend “pertaining to nationwide school shootings and bomb threats” that are supposedly “being planned to take place” Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. School officials say the fusion center also reported that numerous schools in the US have been receiving threats throughout the week.

Kanawha County Schools also said state law enforcement and education officials are aware of these alleged threats and have told the schools.

Both school districts say law enforcement say there have been no known threats regarding this “trend” in the Mountain State. School districts are monitoring the situation and urge anyone who encounters information regarding any threat to contact authorities and the schools.

“Threats to our school community or individuals will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Cabell County Schools said.

The West Virginia Fusion Center has made us aware of a TikTok trend pertaining to nationwide school shootings and bomb threats supposedly being planned to take place on 17 December 2021. The center reports numerous schools in the United States have been receiving threats throughout the week. According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or derogatory findings regarding this event in the state of West Virginia. Our school district is fortunate to have a successful working relationship with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. We are all carefully monitoring the situation together. Threats to our school community or individuals will not tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Thank you for your assistance in ensuring our schools remain safe places for our students, staff and families. Cabell County Schools

School officials, local & state law enforcement and national law enforcement agencies are aware of rumors being spread about a general threat to school systems across the United States for Friday, December 17, 2021. At this time, there are no known threats regarding this event in the state of West Virginia or Kanawha County Schools. If you encounter specific information regarding any threat please send it to our KCS Tipline through Schoology or the KCS website. We take every threat seriously and will investigate and take proper precautions to keep our schools safe. We ask for your cooperation in not spreading unverified rumors on social media. Thank you. Kanawha County Schools message to parents