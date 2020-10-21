School in Lincoln County closes over safety concerns

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A school in Lincoln County is suspending instruction through Friday, Oct. 23 to make adjustments after being advised not to “occupy the cafeteria wing of the building.”

Lincoln County Schools says ZMM Architect Engineers has been monitoring cracks in Duval PreK-8’s cafeteria wing over the past 3.5 years. During that span, the company deemed the building safe for occupancy.

The Lincoln County School Board says due to recent reports of movement, they requested increased inspections be done monthly. ZMM then installed additional monitoring devices in the school’s cafeteria wing, according to district officials.

The company sent a letter to Lincoln County Schools saying they do not think there is any “imminent threat of the building collapsing but said students and staff should not continue occupying the cafeteria wing due to the unpredictability of the structure and out of an abundance of caution.

ZMM said the remainder of Duval PreK-8 is structurally sound and may remain occupied.

The school will reopen Monday, Oct. 25.

