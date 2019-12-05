School in need of additional donations for Christmas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – School officials at Explorer Academy in Huntington say they had an overwhelming response from parents who could use some help with Christmas this year.

Shelby Lucas, is helping with the more than 50 students on the school’s angel tree this year. They are asking the community to bring an unwrapped gift, or even a monetary donation, to the main office by Monday, Dec. 19.

“We will provide,” Lucas said. “Whatever we need to do, we will provide. We do the backpack program for food needs, and, so now, we’ve gone on in the last few years to do holiday needs as well.”

School officials say they are helping even more students families this year for Christmas and while some of the students have asked for toys, others have asked for everyday needs.

“Pajamas, that’s a big one, underwear and socks” Lucas said. “Sometimes the ability to do laundry in a frequent ability is not there and sometimes they need more underwear.”

Lucas says the memories of providing in years past is motivation for what they can do now.

“I cried for days,” Lucas said. “Every time someone would come to get their things they were so appreciative and just so overwhelmed by what was able to be given to them.”

Students are in need of clothing, in both girls and boys sizes 6 through 16, arts and crafts, baby dolls, sticker books, bath bombs, scrunchies, cars, remote control cars, and Dog Man books. Anyone with questions can contact Christine Raines at christine.e.raines@k12.wv.us.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.