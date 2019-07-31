School season is around the corner – be prepared to keep kids safe!

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – School bus safety is incredibly important, and WOWK-TV 13 News is committed to helping keep yours, as well as other children safe as the school season rounds the corner once again this year.

There are several practices drivers can follow to make school bus transportation safer. Here are a few:

When backing out of a driveway or leaving a garage, watch out for children walking or bicycling to school. When driving in neighborhoods with school zones, watch out for young people who may be thinking about getting to school, but may not be thinking of getting there safely. Slow down. Watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in neighborhood. Watch for children playing and congregating near bus stops. Be alert. Children arriving late for the bus may dart into the street without looking for traffic. Learn and obey the school bus laws in your state, as well as the “flashing signal light system” that school bus drivers use to alert motorists of pending actions:

Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles.

indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles. Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. Motorists must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.

Every year, we cover stories of folks blowing past stopped school buses as children are being picked up and/or dropped off from their homes, as well as other situations that can be prevented with a little care. Let’s be committed to making our roadways safe for the kids!