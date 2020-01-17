Lockdown lifted after shots near schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — UPDATE 10:20 a.m.: Kanawha County Schools says the precautionary lockdown has been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY: Three schools in Cross Lanes are on lockdown after dispatchers say shots were fired in the 5300 block of Dalewood Drive.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 8:30 am on Friday, January 17, 2020. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect. At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.

As of 9:20 am on Friday, January 17, 2020, Cross Lanes Elementary, Pt. Harmony Elementary, and Andrew Jackson Middle School are on a precautionary lockdown.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.