Breaking News
Schools on lockdown after shots fired

Lockdown lifted after shots near schools

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — UPDATE 10:20 a.m.: Kanawha County Schools says the precautionary lockdown has been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY: Three schools in Cross Lanes are on lockdown after dispatchers say shots were fired in the 5300 block of Dalewood Drive.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 8:30 am on Friday, January 17, 2020. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect. At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.

As of 9:20 am on Friday, January 17, 2020, Cross Lanes Elementary, Pt. Harmony Elementary, and Andrew Jackson Middle School are on a precautionary lockdown.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events