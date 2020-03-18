Schools provide meals to students while classes are on hiatus

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — They’re the unsung heroes at every school, and now in ‘Lunch Lady Land,’ cafeteria workers are making sure no kid in the city goes hungry.

The sounds in the cafeteria at Ironton Elementary and Middle School are not those of kids socializing. On the morning of Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the sounds were consisted of brown paper bags being filled and folded up.

More than 700 kids are served at Ironton Elementary and Middle School each day, but right now, there’s nothing except empty seats at the lunch tables. This school, and others across the region, is closed to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

“We don’t know how long it’s going to be, but right now we intend on doing it until they tell us that we can’t, or school ends,” said Mark LaFon, Director of Student Services at Ironton City Schools.

The closure of schools has not stopped a special group of ladies from waking up Wednesday morning, putting on a new plastic glove, and serving breakfast and lunch with a little slice of love.

“We need to make sure our kids are taken care of [because] they’re our future,” said Betty Smith, Head Cook at Ironton Elementary and Middle School. Since Wednesday morning was the first day of the program, cafeteria workers prepared 350 meals that went out to students across Ironton. However, they expect that need to grow over the coming days. “We hope the kids see how much we love and appreciate them,” Smith added.

As long as you have a child that lives in Ironton, or goes to one of the Ironton schools, you can pick up a breakfast and lunch meal Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m at different locations. Kids must be present at pickup to receive the meal.

“(These meals are) going to people that we consider family,” said Smith. “I treat them as my own every day. I give them hugs and everything. We call them ‘our kids’ here at this school.”

So while cafeteria workers will miss the hugs they get from students, all is still good in the kitchen as they’ll find some joy and comfort knowing that a little slice of love is packed in every brown paper bag.

When they’re having their social time in the building when they have a little bit of that, these ladies are providing that meal for them, and I’m glad that our community will get to see them at work today,” LaFon said.

South Point School are also participating in a similar program. Staff will be passing out lunches at Burlington Elementary and South Point Elementary as well as taking lunches to several areas within their district to pass out. Lunches can be picked up at those locations from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. You can call the South Point Schools to find out more about this program.

