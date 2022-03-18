SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The 911 lines in Scioto County are currently down, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman.

The Scioto County Emergency Management office asks that anyone who needs emergency assistance until the lines are restored contact the following offices:

For emergencies in Scioto County, call 740-354-7566.

For emergencies in the City of Portsmouth, call 740-354-4101

For emergencies in the Village of New Boston, call 740-456-4109

We will update you online and on air when the lines are restored.