Scioto County adds more COVID-19 deaths after state corrects counting error

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Scioto County say 14 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths have been added to the county’s total after an error caused at least 4,100 COVID-19 deaths to go unreported.

The Ohio Department of Health is working to reconcile the error. According to the ODH, the error was caused by a series of data entry mistakes made by one employee.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments, the deaths, which now bring the county to a total of 98, primarily happened between October and December of 2020. The state is continuing its efforts to correct the error, which will cause higher death totals over the next few days. This could further affect Scioto County’s total deaths as well.

The ODH also reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County on Friday, Feb. 12. The county has reported 5,749 cases throughout the pandemic. At least 5,356 people have recovered and 295 cases remain active.

Scioto County is at Level Three or “Red” on the ODH Public Health Advisory System.