Scioto County announces three promotions in sheriff’s office

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Three members of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received promotions this morning.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said as of Jan. 31, 2022, Deputy Brian Nolen and Deputy James Staten have been promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the patrol division, and Dispatcher Jessica Voiers has been promoted to the rank of Communications Sergeant.

Thoroughman says Nolen has been with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 28 years, Staten has been with the department for 22 years and Voiers has been with the SCSO for approximately 13 years. Voiers has worked as a dispatcher and TAC officer with the county’s Dispatch, and the sheriff says Voiers experience “is vital to the operations of the 911 Emergency Communications Center.

Scioto County Deputy Brian Nolen is promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the patrol division. Jan. 31. 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

Scioto County Deputy James Staten is promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the patrol division. Jan. 31, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

Scioto County Dispatcher Jessica Voiers is promoted to the rank of Communications Sergeant. Jan. 31, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

