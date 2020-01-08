Scioto County Caseworker: Amber Alert denied for baby found in well

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — An emotional day of testimony on day three, January 8, 2019, of the murder trial of the parents, Jessica and Daniel Groves, accused of killing two-month-old Dylan Groves. The Scioto County Children’s Services caseworker, Patricia Craft, assigned to Dylan’s case was questioned by prosecutors. Craft gave a lengthy overview of the timeline of Dylan’s short life, and an insight into the pressure put on the children’s services system

Craft, who asked not to be on camera, stated the Groves had missed a number of court hearings and doctor’s appointments. Eventually, he was given back to his father, Daniel, and Craft said March 28th was the last time she saw him alive.

Near the end of April, with Dylan still missing, Scioto County Children’s Services took custody of the Groves’ other 14-year-old-son. A week later the caseworker filed a missing person report with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office after repeatedly failing to make contact with the Groves to check on Dylan’s welfare.

It wasn’t until mid-June that Dylan’s body was found at the bottom of a 30-foot deep well. The caseworker states she did everything she could under the law for Dylan, including suggesting an Amber Alert. She was told no.

“They said an Amber Alert would look bad for us,” said Craft.

In the afternoon the jury heard very emotional testimony from Dylan’s foster mother, Andrea Bowling. Shortly after taking the stand she broke down in tears The judge called a short recess, and when court resumed it was very clear that although Dylan was in Bowling’s care for a short period of time, she cared for him very much.

When she was told that Dylan’s father was getting physical custody of the infant back, Bowling said, “I told them if they ever needed anything to call me.”

While Bowling’s testimony was difficult for many in court to hear – the tougher questions were directed at Scioto County Children’s Services’s decision to return the boy to his parents.

Neither Jessica or Daniel Groves have spoken in court yet but both were visibly emotional today.